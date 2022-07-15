Election material for Presidential Election arrives in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Jul: The Election Commission of India sent ballot papers, ballot boxes, special pens and other sealed material related to the Presidential election from New Delhi to the Uttarakhand State Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday. Under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey, this election material was sent to all the states. Assistant Chief Electoral Officer for Uttarakhand State Mastu Das received this election material. The sealed election material reached Dehradun by air under the supervision of the officers. The seat next to the returning officer was reserved by the Election Commission of India by arranging special air tickets for the security of the ballot boxes. The said material from Jolly Grant airport has been deposited in the strong room set up by the Returning Officer in the Assembly Secretariat. The ballot boxes and important election materials received by the commission have been kept safe in the strong room located in the Assembly Secretariat building. Videography and photography of the above whole process has also been done. Returning Officer/Secretary Legislative Assembly Mukesh Singhal, Assistant Returning Officer/Joint Secretary Chandramohan Goswami, Deputy Secretary Narendra Rawat, Deputy Secretary Laxmikant Uniyal and Private Secretary Vijaypal Singh Jardhari were present on the occasion.