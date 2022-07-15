Abhinav Kumar takes review meeting of Information Department

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Jul: Special Principal Secretary, Abhinav Kumar took a review meeting of the Information Department in the auditorium located at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. In the meeting, he said that land should be selected for the setting up of Film City in Uttarakhand and an action plan should be prepared for infrastructure development related to film industry and basic facilities for film shooting and production should be provided in the proposed film city. Giving instructions, he said that a film training center too should be opened in the state of Uttarakhand in the form of the branch of India’s top national level film training institute. He said that a scheme should be initiated to give subsidy for mobile theaters in hilly and marginal areas. He also said that if a film based on any dialect/ language of the state of Uttarakhand is selected for national and international level film festivals, then a special subsidy scheme should be mooted as incentives. Kumar gave instructions to start courses related to film making in the universities of Uttarakhand. He said that a proposal should be prepared for land selection and assessment for the construction of Haldwani Media Center. He further said that the structure of the department in the form of e-office and other facilities should be made available on the digital platform. In the meeting, Director General Information Ranvir Singh Chouhan said that general suggestions are being taken for formulation of new Press Recognition Manual through website and other means. Similarly, suggestions will be taken from the concerned stakeholders before making a new film policy. He said that a meeting with the Chief Minister is proposed soon regarding the Journalists’ Welfare Fund. Additional Director Dr. Anil Chandola, Joint Director Ashish Tripathi and KS Chauhan, Deputy Director Manoj Shrivastava, Under Secretary Rajneesh Jain were present on this occasion.