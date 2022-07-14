Benefits of Govt schemes going directly to people: CM

PNB holds Customer Outreach, Credit Camp & CSR Activity

By Our Staff Reporter

Champawat, 14 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme organised by Punjab National Bank at Om Hotel, Chowki Village, near the District Headquarters, here, on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the country’s leading Punjab National Bank, understanding its social responsibility, organises such functions which is commendable work. Due to this, people obtain information about government programmes, benefiting them in many ways. He appreciated that Punjab National Bank provides its services even in marginal areas. He reminded that, in this era of digital transactions, India is currently moving rapidly towards adoption of the technology. Today, about 40 percent transactions in India are happening digitally.

The Chief Minister assured that, in the coming times, customers will get even better banking services. The government now deposits money directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT, thereby eliminating middlemen. The government is taking its schemes to the last person standing in the queue in remote areas.

A book, ‘PNB Devbhoomi Zone’, was also released by the Chief Minister on the occasion. Also, a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs was handed over to the Chief Minister Dhami by State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman. Fifteen school children were presented school kits by PNB’s Sanjay Kandpal and Pratap Singh Rawat.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, loan sanction letters worth Rs 5 crores were also handed over to customers under various loan schemes run by the Central and State Governments.

Present on this occasion were Chairman, Forest Development Corporation, Kailash Gehtodi, President, District Panchayat, Jyoti Rai, BJP District President Deepak Pathak, City President Kailash Rawat, Jitendra Saxena from Education Department, Branch Head, Champawat, Tanuj Rana, Branch Head, Lohaghat, Umesh Kumar, beneficiaries, school children, etc.