Secretary Tourism takes charge of UTDB

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Jul: Secretary Tourism and Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDB), Sachin Kurve took charge on Tuesday. On behalf of UTDB, Additional Director Vivek Singh Chauhan welcomed him with a bouquet. Kurve, a 2003 batch IAS officer, has also held the responsibility of District Magistrate in many districts, including Dehradun in the state. Along with this, before being posted as Secretary Tourism, he has also been given the responsibility of important departments like Secretary Excise, MSME and Rural Development Department. Experienced officer, Secretary Tourism Kurve has worked in Maharashtra as DM Nagpur, Mumbai, Secretary to the Chief Minister Maharashtra as well as other posts.