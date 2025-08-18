CM discusses preparations for Monsoon Session with VS Speaker

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal paid a courtesy call on UVidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan today at her government residence in Yamuna Colony, today.

On this occasion, detailed discussions were held regarding the forthcoming Monsoon Session to be convened at Bhararisain, Gairsain. The review included security arrangements, essential facilities for members, officers, and staff, as well as other necessary preparations for the smooth and successful conduct of the session.

The Speaker said that the Bhararisain Vidhan Sabha building at Gairsain is a symbol of public sentiment, and every session held here infuses new energy into the legislative process of Uttarakhand. She emphasised on timely and quality completion of all arrangements for the session.

Chief Minister Dhami and Minister Subodh Uniyal also shared their suggestions regarding the arrangements for the Assembly session and assured full cooperation.