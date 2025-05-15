CM grants approval to several key projects

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved several key development projects across Uttarakhand, which ostensibly focus on strengthening road infrastructure, heritage conservation, and education. Among the major projects sanctioned are the improvement and asphalting (laying coal-tar) of roads from Barar Band to Pankhu Kokila Devi Temple and from Pankhu to Kotmania via Dharam Ghar in Pithoragarh district in order to enhance connectivity and improve local transportation facilities.

Responding to a request by the Mussoorie Shaheed Memorial Committee, the CM agreed to amend his earlier announcement regarding the construction of a shed at the martyrs’ site in Mussoorie. Instead, he has approved the construction of a museum dedicated to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand movement on land adjoining the Mussoorie Shaheed Sthal. The move aims to honour those who played a significant role in the movement and provide a place of remembrance for future generations.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has provided financial clearance for several key infrastructure projects, including an amount of Rs 95.84 lakhs for the construction of a multi-purpose building in Village Panchayat Pitna in Jageshwar Assembly constituency of Almora district. Similarly, an amount of Rs 99.95 lakhs has been approved for the construction of four classrooms in Gandhi Inter College, Panuanaula, in alignment with the government’s commitment to strengthening educational facilities in the region.