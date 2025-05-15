U’khand resident Raqib arrested from Punjab on espionage charges

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 May: Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, security agencies have been put on high alert. In a significant development, the Military Police and the Punjab Police have arrested a suspected spy from Bathinda Military Cantonment. The accused, identified as Raqib, hails from Roshni village in Laksar, Haridwar district, and had been working as a tailor in the cantonment for several years. The Punjab Police have secured 3-day Police custody of Raqib from a Punjab court.

Following his arrest, Haridwar Police and the LIU have launched an investigation into his background, retrieving his track record to ascertain any prior suspicious activities. The authorities have confirmed that Raqib has been residing in Punjab for the past four years.

The official sources claim that the security agencies have found sensitive documents related to the Indian Army and contact numbers linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency on Raqib’s mobile phone. As a result, both his mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination.

Bathinda SP City Narinder Singh stated that Raqib, originally from Laksar, Roorkee (District Haridwar), was arrested by Military Police at Cantt Police Station due to his suspicious activities. A case has been registered against him under various sections, and investigations into the suspicious mobile numbers found on his phone are underway. Raqib was produced in a local court in Bathinda and sent to three-day police remand to determine the extent of his involvement in espionage activities.

It was the Military Police which apprehended Raqib and handed him over to the local police. SSP, Bathinda, Amneet Kaundal confirmed the arrest, stating that multiple security agencies are investigating the matter to uncover any potential security breaches. The authorities are probing how and when Raqib established his connections with Pakistani intelligence. Initial investigations suggest the possibility of leaked sensitive information.

According to media reports broadcast and published in Punjab, Raqib had been working in Bathinda Military Cantonment for two years as a tailor and was residing within the premises. His suspicious activities were flagged by cantonment officials, leading to his arrest. The forensic analysis of his mobile phone is expected to reveal further details about his alleged espionage activities.

The Police in Punjab also claim that this is not the first such incident. On 29 April, another individual, Suhail, was arrested from Bathinda Military Cantonment on espionage charges. He was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani woman and had been sharing classified military information. Suhail is currently in judicial custody.