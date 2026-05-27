Bakr Eid holiday now rescheduled to 28 May, strict guidelines issued for festival

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 May: The Uttarakhand government has issued a revised order regarding the Bakr Eid holiday, shifting the earlier declared date of 27 May to 28 May 2026. Secretary, General Administration, Rajendra Kumar has issued a government notification confirming that the amended public holiday will be effective across the state. The directive applies to government offices, schools, colleges, banks, treasuries and sub-treasuries, ensuring uniform observance of the festival on the new date.

In addition, the government has simultaneously appealed to the citizens not to offer namaz on public roads or thoroughfares and has also warned of legal action against violations.

It may be recalled that, yesterday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had clearly stated that while there is no restriction on offering namaz, it must be confined to designated sites so that public convenience is not disrupted. He emphasised that, in Devbhoomi, religious activities will not be allowed to obstruct traffic or disturb public order, adding that the law is supreme and no individual or group can place themselves above it. He cautioned that strict legal measures will be taken against those attempting to block roads or disturb peace during the festival. The government has also urged the faithful to take up animal sacrifices on the occasion of Bakr Eid only in designated sites and not on roads or public places.

In Haldwani, police and administration have intensified preparations to ensure the festival is celebrated in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere. A key meeting was convened in the police auditorium with administrative officials, police personnel, representatives of the Muslim community and leaders of other faiths. The officials made it clear that namaz will not be permitted on roads, public places or open grounds. They also warned against animal sacrifice in public areas, stating that any violation would invite stern action. The administration assured that government instructions will be enforced without compromise and law and order will be strictly maintained.

Representatives of the Muslim community have also extended support to the administration’s decision, affirming that Eid prayers will be offered only at designated Eidgahs and identified sites. They urged people to uphold communal harmony and remain vigilant against rumours, reinforcing the collective resolve to celebrate Bakr Eid with peace and brotherhood.