Govt committed to welfare of journalists: Dhami

CM lays foundation of Rs 6.75 crore Media Centre in Haldwani

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 25 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today laid the foundation stone of the Kumaon Media Centre building in Haldwani. The state‑of‑the‑art facility, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6. 75 crores, is expected to serve as a dedicated, well‑equipped and multi‑purpose hub for journalists of the Kumaon region.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Dhami said the media centre would not merely be a building but a vibrant platform dedicated to journalism, the fourth pillar of democracy. He noted that it would become a workplace for journalists, a forum for dialogue and a medium to express the voice of the people more effectively. He added that, until now, journalists of Kumaon had to depend on Dehradun for several important tasks, but with this centre most of the work would be managed from Haldwani itself, saving time and resources.

The CM announced that the centre would be equipped with modern facilities including a press conference hall, high‑speed internet, digital studio, a well‑stocked library, canteen and other basic amenities. Guest rooms would also be provided for journalists arriving from remote areas such as Munsyari, Bageshwar, Kapkot, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Almora and Ranikhet, easing their travel difficulties. He further declared that inspection work related to newspapers would now be conducted from this centre, ensuring transparency, efficiency and speedy procedures.

Dhami also reiterated the government’s commitment to journalists’ welfare and safety. He mentioned several key measures already taken, including enhancement of the Journalist Welfare Fund to Rs 5 crores for immediate financial assistance in cases of untimely death or serious illness, cashless health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh for accredited journalists and their dependants, and a monthly pension of Rs 8,000 for senior journalists above 60 years of age. He expressed confidence that the media centre would transform Haldwani into a major media hub of Kumaon, with journalism from here playing an impactful role at both regional and national levels. He urged journalists to promote positive reporting, carry development works to the masses and point out shortcomings to the government with fairness, remarking that their pen is the guiding force for the government and the greatest strength of democracy.

The CM also stated that construction of a media centre guest house at Tanakpur in Champawat district has already begun to provide better facilities for journalists in border areas.

Among those present on the occasion were Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Pradeep Batra, Ram Singh Kaira, District Panchayat President Deepa Darmwal, MLA Sarita Arya, Chairman of the Media Advisory Committee Govind Singh, Haldwani Mayor Gajraj Singh among others.