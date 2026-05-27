Vigilance arrests police constable while accepting bribe from quarry operator in Nainital

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 May: A vigilance team arrested a police constable from Nainital today after catching him red‑handed accepting Rs 45,000 as bribe from a person engaged in removing RBM from a government mining lease and transporting it to a local stone crusher. The accused constable, Deepak Singh, posted at Betalghat police station, had allegedly been demanding the money by threatening needless obstruction to the vehicle, registering it for challan and seizing it while the complainant was transporting RBM from the mining lease to the crusher.

According to the vigilance, the complainant lodged a complaint on the toll‑free number 1064 alleging that Deepak Singh, son of Khushal Singh and a resident of Bilhari, Chakarpur (formerly posted at Kotwali Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar), was extorting money in return for allowing the transportation of RBM. On prima facie verification the allegations were found to be correct and a case was registered at the Vigilance Police Station, Haldwani sector, Nainital. The Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Haldwani, constituted a trap team to investigate the complaint.

Acting on the trap operation, the vigilance team apprehended Deepak Singh at the residence of Chapar Dev Singh while he was receiving Rs 45,000 from the complainant. He has been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway.

Director, Vigilance, Dr V Murugesan appealed to the public to support anti‑corruption efforts by contacting the Vigilance helpline on toll‑free number 1064 or the WhatsApp helpline on 9456592300.