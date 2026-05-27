Heat wave to prevail in U’khand plains over next two days

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 May: India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, has issued a warning of heat wave-like conditions in the plains of Uttarakhand between May 25 and May 27, 2026, prompting the State administration to direct all districts to remain on alert and ensure precautionary arrangements.

According to the forecast issued today, heat wave-like conditions are likely to prevail at some places in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat districts during the next two days. In view of the rising temperatures, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has also issued instructions to all the district administrations to maintain preparedness and strengthen emergency response systems.

The authorities have been directed to keep District Emergency Operation Centres and control rooms operational round the clock. District administrations have also been asked to coordinate closely with the Health Department to ensure adequate availability of medicines, ORS packets, ice and other essential medical equipment in hospitals and healthcare centres. Special arrangements have been ordered for treatment of patients affected by heat stroke and dehydration.

Urban local bodies have been instructed to ensure availability of drinking water, public water kiosks and cooling water facilities at public places, markets, bus stands, railway stations and major intersections. Directions have also been issued for setting up temporary sheds and resting spaces in crowded areas to provide relief to people during peak afternoon heat.

The Electricity and Drinking Water Departments have been asked to maintain uninterrupted supply services and arrange water tankers in areas facing shortages. Advisory instructions have also been issued for labourers and outdoor workers, recommending that working hours be restricted to morning and evening periods to avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat during the daytime.

Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary movement outdoors during afternoon hours and advised people to consume adequate quantities of water and other fluids to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.