Demarcation begins for Land Acquisition under Doon’s elevated road project

Dehradun set for major infrastructure transformation with Rs 61,000 crores project

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 May: Dehradun is set to undergo a major infrastructure transformation with the government initiating the construction of an ambitious elevated road project over the Rispana and Bindal rivers, unless halted by court’s orders if any in future. The physical process to initiate land acquisition for the project formally commenced today with the beginning of demarcation of the land under question.

Estimated to cost Rs 61,000 crores, the elevated corridor is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and modernise urban mobility in the rapidly expanding capital city of Uttarakhand. The plan comprises two elevated four-lane roads traversing densely populated areas and marks one of the largest urban transport undertakings in the state to date.

Land acquisition activities formally commenced today in full swing, with the administration teams marking properties and houses within the project alignment using red signage. Public Works Department (PWD) survey teams, accompanied by engineers, were seen today in the field, carrying out demarcation exercises along the riverbanks. The authorities have written to the District Magistrate to halt changes in land use and suspend property registrations in the affected areas to prevent speculative land dealings and ensure transparency and fairness in compensation. The officials have confirmed that under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act, once acquisition proceedings begin, all property transactions in the notified zones are automatically frozen, thereby sealing the registries and ensuring compliance with acquisition norms.

Special Land Acquisition Officer Smita Parmar stated that the acquisition process is progressing rapidly, and a formal notification is expected soon in this regard.

It may be recalled that the elevated road will be developed in two major segments. The first, Rispana Elevated Road, will span 11 kilometres from Rispana Bridge near the Vidhan Sabha to the Nagal Bridge. This corridor will pass through key areas including Dalanwala, Dharampur, Khandoli, Jhajra, Dhoran Khas, Bhagat Singh Colony, and Rajiv Nagar. Around 1,120 houses, both permanent and temporary, will be affected, and approximately 44.64 hectares of land will be acquired for this stretch.

The second, Bindal Elevated Road, will extend 15 kilometres from Bindal Bridge near Kargi Chowk to Rajpur Road near Sai Mandir. This portion of the corridor will pass through high-density localities such as Kargi Grant, Bahmanwala, Niranjanpur, Kamli Road, Dehra Khas, Dobhalwala, Chukku Mohalla, Vijaypur, Hathibarkala, Johri, Malsi, Kishanpur, and Dakpattiwala. This stretch alone will necessitate the acquisition of 43.91 hectares of land and lead to the displacement of around 1,494 structures.

In total, the project will impact approximately 2,614 houses spread across 26 neighbourhoods. Affected residents are expected to receive compensation as per prevailing government norms. The project features a four-lane elevated design aimed at reducing travel time and easing urban congestion. It will include multiple entry and exit points for smoother intra-city connectivity and is officially slated for completion within one to three years from commencement, depending on execution pace and external factors including court cases and the resultant stays, etc.

The government has also claimed that the environmental safeguards are also being prioritised to ensure minimal disruption to the local ecology, particularly to the rivers that the corridors will span. Authorities have also claimed that careful planning is underway to integrate ecological considerations into the construction methodology, although environmental groups have urged for a more participatory approach and enhanced transparency.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has placed the project high on the state’s priority list, directing all departments to accelerate procedural clearances and ensure time-bound delivery. The elevated roads are expected to significantly decongest key arterial routes like Rajpur Road, Saharanpur Road, and Haridwar Road, thereby reducing travel time and enhancing overall traffic management across the city.

The local public representatives and a large section of residents have largely welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism that the elevated corridor will alleviate daily traffic bottlenecks and contribute to a more modern and liveable city. At the same time, many environmental and civil society groups and activists have raised serious concerns regarding the potential impact on river ecosystems, demanding a detailed environmental impact assessment and open consultations with stakeholders.

The elevated road initiative comes amid broader infrastructure expansion efforts in Uttarakhand, such as the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which has recently faced setbacks due to land disputes and litigation. These challenges underline the importance of streamlined coordination among departments and transparent processes in implementing large-scale projects.

As Dehradun prepares for a major urban overhaul, the Rispana and Bindal elevated corridors can prove to be a critical component of the state government’s vision for a smarter, more connected capital city. With land acquisition underway and construction plans progressing, the project is poised to reshape the city’s landscape, improve mobility, and stimulate local economic growth, even as it contends with the complexities of urban development and environmental sustainability.