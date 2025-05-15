Dhami leads ‘Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra’ in Doon to honour Operation Sindoor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 May: A grand ‘Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra’ was organised from Shaurya Sthal, Cheedbagh, till Gandhi Park on Rajpur Road here today under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The yatra was dedicated to the recent historic victory under Operation Sindoor, successfully conducted by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan. Thousands of citizens, including ex-servicemen, youth, and women, participated in the procession, proudly carrying the Tricolour. On this occasion, the CM paid tribute to the martyred soldiers by offering a floral wreath at Shaurya Sthal.

During the event, Dhami saluted the brave soldiers of the Air Force, Navy, Army and other security forces who played a role in Operation Sindoor and emphasised that India has once again proven its ability to take decisive action against terrorism. Addressing the gathering, the CM asserted that Operation Sindoor not only highlighted India’s military prowess but also sent a stern message to terrorists and their supporters across the border that the new India will respond to any terrorist act on its own terms. Dhami praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that India today is fully prepared to tackle any security challenge and is fortifying its borders with state-of-the-art indigenous technology.

Calling Uttarakhand a land of bravehearts, Dhami mentioned the deep-rooted connection of Uttarakhand residents with selfless service to the nation. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the discipline, courage, and patriotism of the armed forces. He also proposed making the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra an annual event to commemorate Operation Sindoor’s victory.

Eminent Leaders Attend the Event

Prominent leaders present at the event included Soldiers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, MLAs Khajan Das, Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, Brij Bhushan Gairola, Bharat Chaudhary, Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay, BJP State General Secretary Aditya Kothari, BJP State Treasurer Puneet Mittal, BJP Mahanagar President Siddharth Agarwal, Lal Batti holders Rajni Rawat, Dr Devendra Bhasin and Shyam Agarwal.