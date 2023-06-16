CM greets devotees on foundation day of Kainchi Dham

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jun: The Foundation Day of Kainchi Dham is celebrated on 15 June every year. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wished all the people of the state and the devotees coming from all over the country on the foundation day of Kainchi Dham , a holy place of faith, devotion and faith established by Baba Neeb Karori, an ardent devotee of Hanuman ji.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister made two announcements. He announced that Tehsil Koshya Kutoli, District Nainital would be named "Shri Kainchi Dham " after the name of Baba Neeb Karori's Dham . To facilitate the journey of the devotees coming to Kaichi Dham throughout the year, efforts were made to complete the bypass road from Bhowali Sanatorium to Ratighat and Bhowali Sanatorium to Naini Band before the foundation day of Shri Kaichi Dham next year.