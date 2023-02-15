CM holds review of development projects related to Pauri District

By Our Staff Reporter

Pauri, 13 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review of the development works and programmes of various departments at the Vikas Bhawan Auditorium, here, today.

During the meeting, he directed the officials to complete the works while ensuring transparency and efficiency. He also directed them to prepare proposals for development works with everyone’s participation. He instructed the Peyjal Nigam and the Jal Sansthan to undertake an audit of the capacity and status of drinking water schemes so that there is no shortage of drinking water in the coming summer season. He directed the forest officials to ensure payment of due compensation in case of wildlife attacks by taking suo moto cognition of such incidents so that the affected people do not have to run around unnecessarily.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to cross-verify the newly made ration cards in a proper way and to ensure that those who are really entitled for a particular category of ration cards are not left out, and those not entitled are not issued ration cards of that category.

Dhami further instructed the Commissioner, Garhwal, and the District Magistrate to ensure that benefits of the government schemes reach the targeted persons and to ensure the implementation of the development works is done at a fast pace, with transparency and provide easy access of people to various public services.

On this occasion, the CM also released a tourism calendar based on theme of the district. He said that the government wished to ensure the hills are included as equal partners in the development of Uttarakhand. The sewerage plan for Pauri city, Pauri Bypass, Srinagar Municipal Corporation sewer extension, and plans for various other schemes and projects were also presented by the officials and a detailed discussion held on them. These schemes included the Pant Engineering College Pumping Scheme, Trenching Ground, Timli Road, Lower Chopda, basic infrastructure development in forest villages and construction of a helipad near Ransi Stadium.

Apart from this, District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan also made a presentation on the “Living with Leopard Programme”, and on the Trident Park, Devprayag, Beatles Festival in Rishikesh, Pahadi Anjeer (Bedu) Initiative, Use of Technology Governance Action, Bird Interpretation Centre, Kotdwar, etc.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Singh, District Panchayat President Shanti Devi, local MLA Rajkumar Pori, MLA, Yamkeshwar, Renu Bisht were also present on the occasion.