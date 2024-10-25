CM inaugurates 3-day Nayar Festival, announces 7 projects for Yamkeshwar Block

By Our Staff Reporter

Yamkeshwar (Pauri), 24 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the three-day Nayar Utsav-2024 in village Kinsur Bagi of the Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency today. On this occasion, he also performed Ganga Puja and released Mahseer fish seed into the river besides flagging off a rafting team.

The CM made seven major announcements related to the development of the area on this occasion. The announcements include the construction of Devprayag-Satpuli motor road, upgrading Devprayag-Buakhal Road to the level of National Highway, construction of a 6 km Nand River Road, approval of a mini stadium in the Laxman Jhula area in Yamkeshwar, construction of a double lane RCC bridge on the Bean River near Ganga Bhogpur on the Pashulok motor road in Yamkeshwar, asphalting of the Jakhnikhal-Dhandoli motor road in Dwarikhal, and establishment of a degree college in Yamkeshwar once land is made available.

While addressing the people at the festival, the CM commented that holding the Nayar Utsav-2024 would give recognition to this region on the world stage, and tourism activities will get a commercial, economic and cultural boost. Through the three-day Nayar Utsav being organised on the holy banks of Ganga and Nayar Sangam Sthal and Vyas’s Taposthali, tourism-related infrastructure will be developed and expanded in the region. He added that such festivals give a new identity to the region.

Dhami claimed that, for the overall development of the state, work is being done rapidly in every field by the state government. This includes the construction of a 100-foot flag and park in Pauri, the construction of Trishul Park, the revival of the Kedarnath-Badrinath pedestrian route, and work on the Ganga Sanskriti Kendra on the banks of Alaknanda River in Srinagar. He added that improvement work is also being done at the Dhari Devi Temple, the old collectorate of Pauri as a heritage building, and the beautification of Srinagar Gola Park. He also claimed that the construction work on Singtali Bridge will be started soon.

The CM reiterated that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon in the state. Continuous efforts are being made to increase employment opportunities for the youth of the state, with a special focus on self-employment. He reminded that, in the past three years, more than 17,000 youths have been provided government jobs. After the implementation of a strict anti-cheating law in the state, all recruitment examinations have been conducted with complete transparency, he claimed.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated that many decisions have been taken in the public interest by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Recently, the cabinet decided that three cylinders would be provided free to poor women until 2027, and that free treatment would be given to those injured in wildlife conflicts under the Atal Ayushman Yojana.

On this occasion, MLA Renu Bisht, Rajkumar Pori, District BJP President Sushma Rawat, former MLA Yashpal Benam, District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan, SSP Lokeshwar Singh, CDO Girish Gunwant, Block Pramukh Mahendra Rana, and Village Pradhan of Kinsur Bagi, Deepchand Shah were among those present.