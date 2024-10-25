Dehradun to host Mega National Meet of 2000 eye surgeons

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN , 24 Oct: The 3rd AIOS Mid-term Conference is set to make waves in the realm of ophthalmology, being held in conjunction with the 20th Annual Conference of the Uttarakhand State Ophthalmological Society (UKSOS) from October 25 to 27, 2024. This distinguished event will take place at the luxurious Hyatt Regency, nestled along the picturesque Dehradun -Mussoorie road, creating the perfect backdrop for an enriching exchange of knowledge and innovation.

One of the crowning highlights of the conference will be the live demonstrations of advanced eye surgeries, featuring 35 accomplished surgeons showcasing their skills in real-time. This unique format provides a rare opportunity for attendees to observe the intricacies and precision required in modern ophthalmic procedures.

The surgeries will be beamed live starting 8.30 am from the OTs at Drishti Eye institute in Astley Hall.

Renowned ophthalmologists from top institutions of the country will showcase latest techniques of various eye surgeries during the full day session.

This conference acts as a vital platform, allowing seasoned professionals and budding ophthalmologists to convene, collaborate, and cultivate meaningful connections. It promises an unforgettable experience, driven by a shared passion for enhancing patient care and pushing the boundaries of surgical prowess.