CM inaugurates House of Himalayas outlet in New Delhi

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 8 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a new outlet of ‘House of Himalayas’ at Uttarakhand Niwas here today. Delhi. On this occasion, he described the brand and the outlet as a new platform to bring the state’s organic and traditional offerings to global attention. This initiative aims to promote Uttarakhand’s folk heritage and locally crafted products while extending their reach across national and international markets.

Addressing those present on the occasion, Dhami observed that this initiative aligns with the state government’s broader vision of supporting artisans and encouraging the global appreciation of natural and handmade items from the hill regions. He asserted that the outlet would strengthen Uttarakhand’s rural economy and generate new employment avenues for local craftspeople.

It may be reminded here that, to increase the market for these products, especially during the Char Dham Yatra. the government has placed visually appealing retail carts and display units at over 13 prominent locations, including Naini Saini Airport, Pantnagar Airport, Dehradun Helipad, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Harsil, Guptkashi, Kaudiyala, Mussoorie, Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, Snow Crest in Badrinath, ATI in Nainital, and at Centrio Mall in Dehradun. These setups are increasingly drawing the attention of pilgrims and tourists. Retail units are also being established at prestigious venues such as Marriott Mussoorie, Taj Dehradun, FRI, LBSNAA, and Delhi Haat, making Uttarakhand’s unique products more accessible and visible to a diverse audience.

On the occasion, Rural Development Secretary Radhika Jha claimed that the House of Himalayas brand has rapidly carved out a distinctive identity owing to its commitment to quality. Its range of products is available both on houseofhimalayas.com and leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Blinkit, and the brand is now expanding into luxury hospitality spaces. She reminded that strategic partnerships have also been forged with high-end hotels such as Taj (Rishikesh, Ramnagar), Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Regency (Dehradun), Marriott (Ramnagar), Westin (Narendranagar), and JP Group (Mussoorie). These alliances are giving tourists direct access to Uttarakhand’s handmade and organic offerings, while helping empower rural producers and advocate for sustainable tourism under the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

It may be recalled that the House of Himalayas brand was first unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dehradun during the Global Investors Summit 2023. Under this initiative, products including Buransh sherbet, wild honey, Himalayan pulses, traditional spices, handmade textiles, and other organic goods from the region are being delivered to major cities in a structured manner.

Uttarakhand’s resident commissioner Ajay Mishra was among those present during the inaugural ceremony.