Dhami lauds former officers Bimla Gunjyal, YS Negi as torchbearers of reverse migration

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today extended warm compliments to retired Inspector General of Police Bimla Gunjyal and retired Colonel Yashpal Singh Negi on their unanimous election as Gram Pradhans of Gunji Gram Panchayat in Pithoragarh district and Birgan Gram Panchayat in Pauri district, respectively. Describing their appointments as an encouraging instance of reverse migration, the CM expressed confidence that their involvement in grassroots governance would serve as a source of inspiration for others to follow.

Dhami stressed that the presence of such experienced individuals in the Panchayati Raj system would give new momentum to rural progress and expressed confidence that Gunji and Birgan will soon be recognised as model villages. He observed that their return to their native soil following retirement underscores the potential of service-driven leadership at the village level and illustrates how expertise and commitment can be channelled towards meaningful development.

The CM also reiterated the state government’s resolve to offer full support to community-led initiatives and praised the efforts of those who choose to contribute to their ancestral homes. He noted that Uttarakhand is steadily advancing its efforts to bolster agriculture, horticulture, rural enterprise, and self-employment. Through these sustained measures, Dhami said, the state is striving to build self-reliant villages and encourage a thriving culture of reverse migration.