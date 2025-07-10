Liquor shops in Haridwar to be veiled during Kanwar Mela

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 8 Jul: With the Kanwar Mela scheduled to begin on 11 July, preparations for the Mela are in full swing. The authorities are gearing up to receive an estimated seven crore devotees. In an effort to preserve the spiritual ambience of the sacred pilgrimage, the Excise Department, working in tandem with the police and district administration, has issued instructions to conceal all liquor shops situated along the Kanwar Yatra route using curtains.

District Excise Officer Kailash Chandra Binjola shared with the media here today that a total of 48 shops selling country-made and IMFL liquor, which fall along the path taken by Kanwariyas, will be curtained to ensure a respectful and solemn atmosphere throughout the mela. Binjola acknowledged that this move could result in a 20 to 25 per cent dip in liquor sales but stressed that the decision was guided by a need to respect the devotional sentiments of Lord Shiva’s followers. The curtain installations on these 48 outlets will come into effect on 11 July and shall remain in place until Mahashivratri on 23 July.

At the same time, the Excise Department also claims to be carrying out an intensive district-wide campaign to curb the menace of illicit liquor. Binjola claimed that raids are underway based on tip-offs received through local intelligence networks, and that illegally brewed liquor is being confiscated and destroyed in keeping with enforcement protocols.