Depiction of religious sites on Tempo Traveller opposed in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 8 Jul: The Transport Department has started Tempo Traveller services for major tourist destinations of the state like Mussoorie, Nainital and other places. This scheme was launched by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This service has been started especially with the aim of providing better transport facilities to the tourists coming from the country and abroad.

When the first Tempo Traveller arrived in Mussoorie on Tuesday, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the local people. But along with this, some people also expressed displeasure over the posters of Chardham and other religious places put on the Tempo Traveller.

Local residents say that they appreciate this scheme of the government, but it is inappropriate to put pictures of religious places on the outside of the Tempo Traveller. They say that passengers travelling in these vehicles often vomit or spit paan-gutkha at these places, which hurts religious sentiments.

People have demanded from the Chief Minister that the posters of religious places should be removed immediately. If this is not done, then a movement will be started across the state against it.

It is worth noting that the fare of Tempo Traveller from Mussoorie to Dehradun has been kept at Rs 126 and 17 passengers can travel in it at a time. The intention of the government is clear. Promoting tourism but ignoring faith can prove costly. On the one hand, the new facility is welcome, on the other hand, respecting cultural and religious sensibilities is also necessary.