CM inaugurates, lays foundation of 22 projects worth Rs 129.11 Crs

By Our Staff Reporter

Pauri, 7 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Chaubattakhal today and inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones of 22 projects worth Rs 129.11 crores. While he laid the foundation stones of 11 projects costing Rs 91.59 crores, he also inaugurated 11 works constructed with an amount of Rs 37.52 crores on this occasion.

The projects include construction of a library building and multipurpose hall costing Rs 2.90 crores in Government College, Chaubattakhal, a 24-bed tourist accommodation in Chaubattakhal costing Rs 3.08 crores, an office building of Nagar Panchayat, Satpuli, costing Rs 1.61 crores, a residential building of Development Block, Bironkhal, and repairs and asphalting of Farsadi-Gaikot-Chhachro Motor Road under Bironkhal Development Block under Chaubattakhal assembly constituency and construction and repair of many roads in rural and urban areas within the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion at Government PG College in Chaubattakhal, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the number of projects and works being implemented in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are unprecedented. Today, India’s cultural uplift is taking place, India’s ancient glory is returning again – many old places, forgotten heroes and glorious moments are being remembered. He said that a new sports policy has been brought in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the new education policy. He claimed that the Uniform Civil Code Act will be implemented soon, in relation to which a committee had been constituted. It is said that in the new anti-copying law, a provision has been made for 10 years of punishment and confiscation of the property of copying mafia. Many people involved in copying have been sent behind bars, so the candidates who are preparing should prepare without doubt.

On this occasion, the CM also announced approval for construction of a building in Government Degree College Pokhra, repair of the building in Government Degree College, Vedikhaal, and approval to include Mathematics and Physics subjects in science classes at under graduate level, approval for development of bathing ghat and temple near Dangaleshwar Mahadev Temple near Satpuli, integration of Girls High School Satpuli in Nagar Panchayat Satpuli into Government Inter College Satpuli. He said that a proposal will be sent to the Union Government to set up a Central School in Chaubattakhal and he also announced approval for construction of a stadium at Government Degree College, Chaubattakhal.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj said in his address that BJP has done the work of removing Articles 370 and 35 (A), along with improving the condition of roads, has made 30 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs for women in the state. He reminded that BJP Government has also enforced 10 percent reservation in government jobs to the statehood agitationists and made a provision of harsh punishment against forced conversions.