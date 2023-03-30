CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of development schemes in Ramnagar

By Our Staff Reporter

Ramnagar, 29 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 14 development schemes costing Rs 59.04 crores and laid the foundation stones of 2 schemes costing Rs 41.57 crores here today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the shifting of the Corbett Park reception hall to Amdanda in Ramnagar, along with the construction of underground power lines on both sides of the National Highway in Ramnagar and the construction of bus stands on the land of the Irrigation Department for private buses in Ramnagar.

Among the schemes inaugurated by Dhami today, the total cost for wall-painting scheme in Ramnagar and Bailpadav is Rs 20 lakhs, construction cost of road from Gandhinagar Road to Dhaila barrage and crematorium in Ramnagar is Rs 94.23 lakhs. Cost of construction of road from junior high school to Mohan Prasad’s house in Gandhinagar Shivpuri Purani Basti is Rs 1.09 crores. Construction work on road from Chandranagar, Maldhan Choud, to cremation ground would cost Rs 220.03 lakh and numerous other projects.

Along with this, Dhami also laid the foundation stone for construction of multi-storey parking on vacant land in the Old Tehsil at a cost of Rs 13 crores and construction work on inter-state bus terminal at Ramnagar at a cost of 28.57 crores.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that, in eight years, the state government has implemented schemes worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the state. Many of the schemes which had been stalled for decades have been restarted in right earnest. The final approval on the project of Jamrani Dam in Haldwani has been received from the Government of India. Work on this project would start soon. He said that the youth and farmers of Uttarakhand are moving towards development, due to which Uttarakhand will become one of the leading states of the country in the coming years. He said that this work will prove effective for the people of Ramnagar city as well as its surrounding areas in the current pace of development works.

The CM said that the government has also brought a strict anti-copying law, under which severe punishment will be given to those who copy and those who indulge in irregularities in recruitment examinations. Now they will not be able to even think of doing this. He said that the examinations will be completed in a time bound manner. The government is going to organise four major examinations in the month of April. The Chief Minister said that all the examinations will be held as per the calendar. The main aim of the government is to work on the principle of Antyodaya, under which the benefits of the schemes of the government would reach the last person of the society. The government is working to promote tourism and employment in the state, the budget is employment oriented. This is being done so that Uttarakhand can become the leading state of the country.

MLA Diwan Singh Bisht, MLA, Salt, Mahesh Jeena, MLA, Ranikhet, Pramod Nainwal, District Panchayat President Bela Tolia, District President Pratap Bisht, Rekha Rawat, Dr Anil Kapoor Dabbu, Rakesh Nainwal, Bhuvan Bhatt, Naveen Bhatt, Aditya Kothari, Rajendra Bisht, Lakhan Niglatia, Indra Rawat, Bhagirath Chowdhary, Chandan Bisht, Ravi Kuria along with Commissioner Deepak Rawat, DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne, District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, SSP Pankaj Bhatt were present on this occasion.