CM inaugurates shooting of film “Gaudaan Ki Pukar”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the muhurat shot of the film, “Gaudaan Ki Pukar”, on Thursday at Dharkot, here, by giving the ceremonial clap.

The Chief Minister said that this film, based on cow protection and welfare, will help inspire people towards gau seva. He added that Uttarakhand is steadily emerging as a major centre for film production in the country.

On this occasion, the film’s producers Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, Manoj Joshi, and Upasana Singh, along with other cast members, were present.