Blood Donation & Health Camp held at TonsBridge School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Jun: Under the joint aegis of Devbhoomi Vikas Sansthan and The TonsBridge Day & Residential School, a blood donation and health check-up camp was organised on Wednesday to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the great social reformer Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar.



Present were MLAs Savita Kapoor, Sahdev Singh Pundir, and former Mayor of Dehradun Sunil Uniyal Gama. They appreciated the initiative and paid tribute to Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar’s values and her contributions to society.

The camp was conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with Subharti Hospital, Dehradun extending medical support. A large number of parents, teachers, and other members of the community participated, promoting the noble tradition of selfless service.

The management of The TonsBridge School stated that such events are organised to encourage social awareness and a spirit of service in the community.