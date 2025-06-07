“Come to ‘Lekhak Gaon’ – Experience Nature, Environment, and Culture in Harmony”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Jun: On the occasion of World Environment Day, a series of environment-themed activities were organised in Thano Range under the joint aegis of ‘Lekhak Gaon’, Namami Gange, HUDCO, Sair Salika, Nature Science Initiatives, Eco Group Dehradun, Sparsh Himalayan University, Ambar Foundation, Kusum Kanta Foundation, Jeevisha, and Manthan Welfare Society. The events included nature walks, bird watching, an environmental quiz competition, eco-brick making, and tree plantation drives.

A Children’s Environmental Dialogue programme was also conducted in Sanjeevani Vatika of the Lekhak Gaon.

Shobharam Prajapati, Vice-Chairman of the Maati Board, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He praised the collaborative efforts of various organisations with Lekhak Gaon and remarked that celebrating World Environment Day in nature’s open classroom while pledging for environmental conservation reflects a meaningful step towards a sustainable future.

Prominent nature lovers and experts including environmental scientists Dr Raman Kumar and Dr Soumya Prasad, Professor VP Uniyal, Prof Rakesh Sundariyal, Dr Rajesh Naithani, Ashish Garg, Amit Mehta, Dr OP Manocha, Dr Baichan Kandiyal, and Anil Sharma actively participated and shared their insights.

The event also saw the participation of Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Patron of the Lekhak Gaon and former Union Minister of Education. He called upon everyone to live and create in harmony with nature, environment, and culture, and presented awards and certificates to the participating children on behalf of Lekhak Gaon.

Students and representatives from various institutions such as Sunrise Academy Dehradun, Goshen University (USA), University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Nanakmatta Public School, Sign in Star School Dehradun, Green Lawn Academy, Jyoti Swarnim Foundation, and Parshuram Sanskrit Vidyalaya actively participated in the programme.

The program was hosted by Aashna Kandiyal and coordinated by Pooja Pokhriyal.

The Forest Department officials and staff of Thano also played a key role in organising the event.