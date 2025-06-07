Controller of Communication Accounts Offices holds Revenue Review Meeting in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Jun: The Revenue Review Meeting of the Northern Zone (7 States) of Controller of Communication Accounts Offices was organised under the aegis of Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, here, today. The meeting was chaired by Manish Sinha, Member (Finance), Digital Communication Commission and Ex-officio Secretary to the Government of India.

The Department of Telecommunications has field offices of Controller of Communication Accounts Offices which look after the assessment and collection of the Telecom Revenue from Telecom and Internet Service Providers. The Department is the largest non-Tax Revenue collector among all wings of the Government of India.

The meeting highlighted the trend analysis of revenue of Telecom Operators and Government Dues recovered by the CCA offices.

Speaking at the event, Sinha briefed that during FY 2024-25, there has been Rs3,03,207 crores of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) reported by Telecom Operators and collection of Rs 25,960 crores Licence Fee and Rs 4,270 crores Spectrum Usage Charges by the Department of Telecommunications. Sinha discussed scenarios which may help enhance Ease of Doing Business to the stakeholders (Telecom Operators) and hinted on ongoing planning for better Exit Management to be made available to the digital communication stakeholders.

Nirdosh Kumar Yadav, Controller of Communication Accounts UP(West) & Uttarakhand, the host of the event, laid emphasis on the importance of monitoring of financial and documentary compliances to be furnished by telecom operators with respect to their licence agreements. In his closing remarks, he extended gratitude to Manish Sinha, Member (Finance) for gracing the event with his august presence. He also thanked all the officers from various states and the team of CCA Uttarakhand for making the event a success.