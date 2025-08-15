CM inaugurates Yoga Park, lays foundation for beatification works at Gandhi Park in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a Yoga Park and other development works in Kedarpuram here, today, which falls under the Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

On this occasion, he also launched the AI chatbot ‘Nigam Sarathi’ and unveiled the green policy document. The CM also planted a Rudraksha sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, which was the hundred thousandth sapling planted in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation area this year as part of the massive plantation drive by the government.



In today’s event, the foundation stone was laid for development and beautification of the Gandhi Park at the cost of Rs 1.6433 crores and for renovation of the Municipal Corporation Town Hall and FRP work inside the hall and outside the main building at the cost of Rs 2.325 crores. In addition, the projects inaugurated today included works like construction of a park in Ward 33, Yamuna Colony at the cost of Rs 1.3949 crores; maintenance, afforestation, and construction of a walk-path at the fish pond in Ward 88, Harbajwala at the cost of Rs 1.7032 crores, and construction of as Yoga Park and other development works in Ward 58, Defence Colony, Kedarpuram at the cost of Rs 4.3707 crores.

During the event, Dhami also felicitated sanitation warriors and tax inspectors. He administered a collective oath against drug abuse to those present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Dhami stated that with the modern Yoga Park in Kedarpuram, they were taking another strong step towards combining health, happiness, and the environment in the capital city of Dehradun. He said that this Yoga Park would not only become a major centre of attraction for the city’s residents but also a major hub for health, fitness, and social activities in the future.

The CM also asserted that the state government was working with determination to make Uttarakhand a global capital of yoga and spirituality. With this objective, the country’s first ‘Yoga Policy’ was implemented in the state this year on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Additionally, a ‘Spiritual Economic Zone’ is also being established in each of the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to promote Ayurvedic and naturopathy, yoga, and spiritual tourism in the state. He claimed that the government’s effort is to make yoga an integral part of people’s lifestyles, which would lead to their physical, mental, and spiritual development. It is with this thought that parks in Kedarpuram and other areas have been constructed. Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government was continuously working for the holistic development of Uttarakhand. In this sequence, various development projects costing approximately Rs 1,400 crore are being worked on to make Dehradun a modern and developed city.

The CM added that the country is also celebrating the fifth anniversary of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ (Drug-Free India Campaign), which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day in 2020. He stressed that to make this campaign successful everyone would have to fight a big and decisive war against drugs. He said that drug abuse harms both health and social prestige. He added that work was being done at every level for de-addiction, and public participation was extremely important in this crucial task. Without it, their dream of ‘Drugs-Free Uttarakhand’ could not be fulfilled. He shared that, in the last three years, more than four thousand people involved in drug trafficking had been arrested in the state, and narcotics worth more than Rs 203 crores have been seized. He appealed to the youth to firmly say ‘no’ to drugs themselves and inspire their friends to do the same.

Dhami said that the state government is taking action in line with its ‘zero tolerance’ policy against drug trafficking and the money generated from it. Therefore, it would leave no stone unturned to make ‘Drug-Free India from Drug-Free Uttarakhand’.

During the event, Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal shared details about various works being done by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kalpana Saini announced that she would donate one month’s salary and Rs 1 crore from her MP fund for the construction work for the rehabilitation and relief of the victims of the disaster in Dharali, Uttarkashi.

MLAs Umesh Sharma Kau and Savita Kapoor, Secretary Sridhar Babu Adanki, Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal, corporators, and related officials were present at the event.