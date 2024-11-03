CM lays foundation of renovation of Purnaigiri Temple

By Our Staff Reporter

Khatima, 2 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today laid the foundation stone for the renovation and beautification work of the ancient Maa Purnagiri temple at village Nagla Tarai in Khatima here today. This renovation work will be carried out at a cost of Rs 2.54 crore.

Dhami noted that this construction work will not only increase the grandeur of the temple but it will also play a special role in preserving the religious and cultural heritage of the area.

Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached his home area Khatima after Champawat tour. CM Dhami was given a grand welcome and felicitation at the CM Camp Office Lohia Head.

In the evening yesterday, Dhami also held a public darbar and listened to the problems of the people. He also instructed the officials to resolve the problems immediately. Dhami was given a grand welcome by the local people with flower garlands and Kumaoni and Tharuvati dance on reaching his home ground on the occasion of Diwali. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wished everyone a happy Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhaiya Dooj festival. After this, the CM left for his personal residence Nagara Tarai for night rest.