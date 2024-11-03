Govardhan celebrated at residence of BJP’s Kisan Morcha President Jogendra Pundir

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Nov: Govardhan Festival, a festival related to the worship of cows, was celebrated today at the residence of BJP’s Uttarakhand Kisan Morcha President Jogendra Singh Pundir. On the occasion of Govardhan festival, Puja was organised with great enthusiasm at the residence of BJP Kisan Morcha state president Jogendra Singh Pundir. All the workers of Kisan Morcha, including Cantt MLA Savita Kapoor, were present at this programme.

On this occasion, Jogendra Singh Pundir wished all the countrymen on Govardhan Puja and called for preserving and promoting Sanatan culture. He also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution to promote Sanatan culture and emphasised working together for the protection of Ganga, the Himalayas, and other cultural heritage of India.