Portals of Kedarnath to close today, rituals for closure begin

Anil Baluni, actor Raghav Juyal visit Kedarnath

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 2 Nov: The portals of Lord Kedarnath shrine will close tomorrow at 8:30 a.m after due rituals and chants of Vedic Mantras on the occasion of Bhaiyya Dooj. The rituals for the closure have begun at the shrine already. During this time, Baba Kedar will be immersed in Samadhi for six months. Complete preparations are being made in Kedarnath for the closure of the portals for next six months. Today, Saturday, Baba Kedar’s silver Panchmukhi Doli was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple from the storage house of Kedarnath. In this Doli, the Bhoga idol of Baba Kedar will be taken to the winter abode of Lord Kedar at Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath. Meanwhile, Pauri MP Anil Baluni and film actor Raghav Juyal visited the shrine today and offered prayers.

After the closure of the portals, for the next six months, Baba Kedar’s worship will be conducted at the winter seat Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath. Despite the disaster during the monsoon along the pedestrian trek that leads to Kedarnath, this time the journey to Kedarnath Dham has been historic. More than 16.15 lakh devotees have reached Baba Kedar’s court till Friday. This year, during the pre-monsoon rains and during the monsoon period, the weather remained mostly bad, yet the flow of devotees continued. Thousands of devotees reached Kedarnath even during the rainy season even when the roads and the trek remained largely blocked due to disaster and landslides.

Kedarnath Dham’s chief priest Shiv Shankar Linga reminded that the portals of Kedarnath Dham are closed every year on the festival of Bhaiyyadooj for the winter season. After the portals are closed, the Doli will reach the winter seat Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath through various stops, where the six-month winter worship of Lord Shankar will be conducted. He mentioned that before the portals of Kedarnath Dham are closed, Chaah Pahar puja is performed. After giving Vibhuti Samadhi to Lord Vishwa, the portals are closed for six months, and the Panchmukhi Doli departs for the winter seat. He also called upon the devotees who are unable to reach Kedarnath Dham for any reason to come to Omkareshwar temple and worship Lord Kedarnath.

Kedar Sabha’s General Secretary Ankit Semwal and senior Teerth Purohit Umesh Posti reminded that this time, difficult circumstances were encountered during the Yatra. Due to the disaster on the Kedarnath’s pedestrian trek on 31 July, pilgrims faced problems along with loss of lives. However, pilgrims also received relief due to the quick rescue. They claimed that the government and administration have been successful in ensuring better facilities to the pilgrims. Pilgrims from across the country generally felt that good arrangements have been made from the Kedarnath Yatra route to the Dham. They have expressed their gratitude to the district administration for the facilities provided.

A day before the closure of the portals of Kedarnath, Garhwal MP Anil Baluni, along with his family, reached to have the darshan of Baba Kedar. He sought the blessings of Baba Kedar and wished for the prosperity of the country and the state. On this occasion, he also met the priests, officials, and employees of the temple committee. He also sought information about the ongoing reconstruction work. Commenting on his visit, Baluni asserted that he felt immense peace of mind after seeing Baba Kedarnath seated in the Himalayas. BKTC President Ajendra Ajay welcomed him and presented him with Baba Kedar’s Prasad.

Today, Raghav Juyal also reached Kedarnath. He visited Lord Kedarnath. After worship, Raghav Juyal met Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee BKTC President Ajendra Ajay. He also discussed in detail about the divinity and grandeur of Kedarnath Dham. BKTC media in-charge Dr Harish Gaur shared that Juyal also visited the Panchmukhi Utsav Doli of Lord Kedarnath. After this he also got photographed with his fans.