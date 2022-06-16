CM orders inquiry into fake viral letter

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 15 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken serious note of a fake letter in the name of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that went viral, today, which had allegedly directed the CM to provide Z category security to the family of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

He has ordered a fair inquiry and strict action against those guilty of spreading such rumours.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Radha Raturi also confirmed the same and stated that no such letter had actually been sent by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on providing Z security to any person.

Raturi said that the CM had directed strict action against the person guilty of spreading fake news.

It is worth noting that this letter has also been found to be fake by PIB’s FactCheck. Thereafter, the Social Media Intervention Cell (SMIC), part of STF, Uttarakhand, has taken over the case to analyse the information and take appropriate legal action on the misleading and wrong information being circulated on social media. The letter was written purportedly on the letter pad of the Home Minister. After prima facie investigation of this letter, it appears that by modifying the letter, misleading information has been circulated to disrupt law and order in society. In this sequence, STF Uttarakhand has started the process of registering charges under relevant sections.