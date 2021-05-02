CM orders stricter measures for Covid management

Dehradun, 1 May: Chairing a meeting to review the Corona pandemic situation in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat directed some strict measures towards more effective management of the pandemic. Among the measures he announced is the reduction in number of guests who can attend the wedding functions to just 25 now! Earlier 100 guests were permitted to attend the wedding functions in view of the Corona pandemic. He also announced grant of incentive during the Corona pandemic of Rs 1,000 each to ASHA workers. This amount would be paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The CM also authorised the district magistrates to decide on reduction of market timings in rural areas too in accordance with the need of the hour. While reviewing the status of Covid with senior government officials and district magistrates through video conferencing held at the secretariat, the Chief Minister directed them to ensure door-to-door survey, along with adding 104 additional phone lines in CM helpline and the Police department’s call centre.

Taking cognisance of the complaints that the phone lines of helplines and call centres were not being picked up by the officials, the CM directed that the call centres and other helpline numbers be made fully active and the information related to beds, injections be also regularly updated. He added that every effort be made to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders in the state. He asked the officials to also seek help of various organisations, industries in Covid management. He said that there ought to be no laxity in providing facilities like food, water to the patients admitted in Covid hospitals. Along with this, sanitsation be done in small places where there was a high probability of infection.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to oxygen plants. Fire safety be ensured in all Covid Care Centres and Hospitals. Rawat said that Covid test reports ought not be delayed at any cost but at the same time, the Covid kit be given to everyone immediately after the test. Whatever instructions were given by the government, they be implemented effectively. He said that Covid protocols be strictly taken care of at the Test Centres and Vaccination Centres. He also directed the officials to promote the e-Sanjeevani portal and made more effective so that the general public could take more advantage of it. Those in home isolation be properly guided as to how to take care of themselves. The Chief Minister said that registration of those coming from outside was mandatory. He also asked the officials to regularly monitor and cross check the treatment of Covid patients in government and private hospitals in order to ensure proper treatment of the Covid patients and that feedback from the patients and their families be also taken to verify that they were satisfied with the treatment.

The Chief Minister said that rates of ambulance services be fixed for Covid patients and there be no complaint of overcharging. During the meeting it was revealed that 147 STF teams had been formed to prevent black marketing of drugs. The notification mechanism be strengthened. Along with government hospitals, the provision of oxygen beds in private hospitals also be made transparent.

He said that proper checking be done of those entering the state at the borders by cross verification of the registration through scanning of QR code by QR Code reader. He reminded that as the construction works were exempted in Covid curfew, the administration ought to allow traders of cement, iron bars and other construction material to open shops. It was informed in the meeting that most of those entering the state were found to be having a negative Covid Negative report and those who did not carry any reports were being tested.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar, DGP Ashok Kumar, Secretary Amit Negi, Shailesh Bagoli, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Director General of Information Ranbir Singh Chauhan and senior officials and District Magistrates were present in the meeting.