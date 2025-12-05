CM pays tribute to Terai leader Ram Sumer Shukla on 47th death anniversary

Garhwal Post Bureau

RUDRAPUR (Udham Singh Nagar), 4 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to freedom fighter and founder of the Terai region, Ram Sumer Shukla, on his 47th death anniversary at a commemoration ceremony organised on the campus of Rudrapur Government Medical College here on Thursday.

On his arrival, the Chief Minister garlanded the statue of Ram Sumer Shukla and unveiled a plaque highlighting his life and contributions. He also felicitated eleven persons with mementoes for their distinguished work in various fields in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami described Shukla as a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and dedication, who devoted his entire life to the welfare of the nation, society and farmers. He recalled that Shukla’s spirit of national service was evident from his student days. In 1936, at the age of 21, he drew national attention by opposing Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory at the Lahore Session. Later, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, he gave up his law practice and dedicated himself fully to the freedom struggle. Despite being jailed and tortured several times, Shukla’s courage remained unshaken. During the Quit India Movement, he mobilised the youth and gave new direction to the agitation.

The Chief Minister reminded that even after independence, Shukla made the development of farmers, freedom fighters and the Terai region his life’s mission. As Chairman of the Terai Colonisation Scheme, he laid the foundation for the region’s growth. The present form of Rudrapur and the entire Terai, he noted, is the result of his vision. He added that Shukla’s legacy is being carried forward by his son and his own friend, Rajesh Shukla (former MLA).

Highlighting the government’s development initiatives under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the CM said Uttarakhand is achieving new milestones. He mentioned several projects in Udham Singh Nagar district and in Rudrapur particularly, including the construction of Rudrapur Medical College named after Ram Sumer Shukla, the Rudrapur Bypass at a cost of Rs 590 crore, four-lane roads connecting Khatima–Tanakpur and Gadararapur–Jaspur, and the widening of the Manoonagar–Gadararapur– Dineshpur–Haldwani road at a cost of Rs 55 crore.

Pushkar Singh Dhami further shared that the renovation of Rudrapur Railway Station, installation of new signal lines, construction of two rail overbridges, approval of a Master Drainage Plan, building of Pink Toilets for women, a Compressed Biogas Plant costing Rs 15 crores, and an Advanced Waste Management Plant costing Rs 17 crores are underway. An AIIMS Rishikesh Satellite Centre is being built in Kichha at a cost of Rs 351 crores, while the construction of an International Airport in Pantnagar is progressing rapidly. Bypasses in Gadararapur and Khatima, modern bus stations in Khatima and Kichha, and expansion of sports facilities in Rudrapur, Gadararapur and Chakarpur are also being undertaken.

The CM claimed that projects such as an Aroma Park in Kashipur, a Plastic Park in Sitarganj, an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kashipur, and a Multimodal Logistic Park in Pantnagar will play a crucial role in the region’s progress. The proposed Industrial Smart City in Khurpia will be a milestone in economic advancement. He added that the Jamrani Dam project has been revived, which will ensure permanent drinking water and irrigation facilities for the Terai. He also noted that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane farmers has been increased by Rs 30 per quintal.

Dhami asserted that the government’s unwavering commitment is to make the Terai region modern, developed and prosperous. He said this vision of Ram Sumer Shukla remains a priority for the government and all efforts will be made to realise it.

Programme convener and former MLA Rajesh Shukla welcomed the guests, recalling that under the leadership of Govind Ballabh Pant, Ram Sumer Shukla made a historic contribution to settling the Terai. He said projects like AIIMS, Medical College, International Airport and Industrial Smart Parks herald a golden future for the region. He thanked the CM, noting that the Dhami government has set an example by taking historic decisions such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Anti-Copying Law.

After the ceremony, the CM visited the residence of Rajesh Shukla, where he sought blessings from his mother and shared a meal.

MLA Shiv Arora, Mayor Vikas Sharma, Deepak Bali, Minister of State Anil Kapoor Dabbu, Farzana Begum, Khatib Malik, Manjeet Singh, Uttam Datta, Mukesh Kumar, Gadararapur Municipal President Mintu Gumber, Sachin Shukla, Dineshpur Town Panchayat President Manjeet Kaur, President of Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Memorial Foundation Trust Dinesh Shukla, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria and other officials were present at the event.