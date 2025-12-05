Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection chairperson asks for ATR on Chamoli case

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 4 Dec: Chairperson of Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UKSCPCR) Dr Geeta Khanna inaugurated the vehicle and smart board provided under ONGC CSR support at Samarpan Open Shelter, Chandernagar.

The Commission has expressed deep concern over the serious incident in Chamoli district involving alleged obscene behavior by a teacher towards a girl child. Geeta Khanna stated that this incident raises serious questions regarding child safety mechanisms and that such inhumane acts cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Commission has directed that: A detailed Action Taken Report ( ATR ) of all actions taken so far by the police in the Chamoli case should be provided to the Commission immediately.

Mandatory police verification of all employees working in all schools, ashrams, hostels, and child care institutions across the state must be ensured.

The appointment of all current and future employees must be confirmed only after psychological evaluation, so that a completely safe environment for children can be established.

Further, directions have been issued to the District Magistrate and SSP Chamoli to: Ensure immediate and necessary action in the said case.

Send a prompt and complete report of all proceedings related to the incident to the Commission.

Child Safety is the Highest Priority. Khanna emphasized that the safety of children is the state’s highest priority.

The Commission follows a policy of Zero Tolerance in such matters, and any negligence will be taken very seriously.