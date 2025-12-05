Governor releases documentary on NHO on Navy Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 4 Dec: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Thursday attended a programme organized on the occasion of Navy Day at the National Hydrographic Office located on Rajpur Road. He released a documentary based on the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department.

He interacted with all serving and retired Naval personnel present at the event and extended his best wishes on this special ocassion. The Governor paid special tributes to the brave sons of India and the retired Naval veterans who, through their courage, dedication, and capable leadership, have made significant contributions to safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.

Lt Gen Singh said that the Indian Navy, in adopting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, has consistently strengthened its capabilities. He emphasized the importance of emerging technologies such as AI, autonomous systems, and satellite remote sensing, stating that these innovations are bringing revolutionary changes to maritime operations. With the adoption of these modern technologies by the NHO, the Navy continues to remain at the forefront of maritime power.

The Governor added that the National Hydrographic Office (NHO) is an integral part of the Indian Navy. It accurately maps the country’s seas and waterways, enabling the Navy and Coast Guard to effectively serve as guardians of India’s maritime boundaries. He highlighted that the data and charts prepared by the NHO are extremely critical for warships, submarines, port development, and the emerging Blue Economy.

Present on the occasion were Chief Hydrographer Vice Admiral Lochan Singh Pathania, Joint Chief Hydrographer Rear Admiral Piyush Pawsey, Vice Admiral VL Koppikar (Retd), Maj Gen Shammi Sabharwal (Retd), Commander MPS Tanwar (Retd), Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Commandant Col Rahul Agarwal, students of RIMC along with several serving and retired Naval officers.

Pics: Bhumesh Bharti