Governor attends All World Gayatri Pariwar centenary celebrations

Garhwal Post Bureau

HARIDWAR, 4 Dec: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the centenary celebrations of the All World Gayatri Pariwar held in Haridwar on Thursday as the Chief Guest. In the ceremony, the Governor praised the role of the All World Gayatri Pariwar and Dev Sanskriti University, saying that these institutions are not merely academic centers, but modern Gurukuls where education is regarded as a form of spiritual practice.

He said that the sacred land of Haridwar and the lap of Mother Ganga are sources of resolve, devotion, and the energy of public welfare. Praising the leadership of Chinmaya Pandya, he said that Pandya is providing new direction to society through a remarkable blend of spirituality and modernity.

The Governor said that Akhanda Jyoti is not just a flame; it is a living symbol of the spirit of a united India, the awakening of righteousness, and the essence of Indian spirituality. Its light gives us the message of truth, morality, and unity. He added that “We will change, the era will change” is not just a slogan but an inspiring mantra capable of transforming society from within.

He said that the service-oriented working style of the Gayatri Pariwar is an exemplary model for both Haridwar and Uttarakhand. The Governor noted that the Gayatri Pariwar has cultivated a culture of moral upliftment, service, and cleanliness in society, which is a significant contribution to nation-building. He specially appreciated the dedication, discipline, and spirit of service shown by all the volunteers.

Chairperson of the event, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajrajeshwarashram Ji Maharaj, said that the roots of Indian culture lie in the Guru–Disciple tradition. The Guru is like a potter and the disciple like the clay pot — the Guru shapes life by providing firmness from within and gentle support from outside. Mother, father, Guru, and God are all part of the same eternal stream of Sanatan culture.

During the centenary celebration, Chinmaya Pandya said that the centenary year has brought an extraordinary confluence of auspiciousness for the global community. He added that Vandanīya Mataji (revered Mata Bhagwati Devi) was a powerful force behind women’s awakening and women’s self-respect. She viewed women as the foundation of both family and society.

On this occasion, MLA Madan Kaushik, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, National Joint General Secretary Shri Shiv Prakash, and others expressed their views. DM Mayur Dixit, SSP Pramendra Dobhal, administrator Yogendra Giri, Aditya Kothari, educationists, several district administration officials, social workers, and members of the press were also present.