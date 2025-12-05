Navy Day: Prez lauds Navy’s achievements towards Viksit Bharat

By RATNAJYOTI DUTTA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, 4 Dec: India is harnessing the potential of the blue economy for sustainable development, with the Indian Ocean Region emerging as a highly strategic and critical space for maritime peace and stability, President Droupadi Murmu said on the occasion of Navy Day.

Murmu reaffirmed India’s commitment to ensuring that the oceans remain open, stable and rules-based.

Invoking the vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the President said India’s maritime approach is “collaborative rather than competitive,” promoting shared awareness, capacity building and the peaceful use of the seas.

Murmu was addressing the Operational Demonstration (Op Demo) at Shangumugham Beach on the eve of Navy Day 2025.

Highlighting the Indian Ocean’s role as a vital link for global energy supplies and trade, Murmu said India, positioned at its centre, bears a special responsibility for its security and stability.

Navy Day, observed annually on December 4, commemorates the audacious attacks on Karachi harbour during the 1971 war and honours the courage and sacrifice of Naval personnel.

By securing sea routes, protecting marine resources, preventing illegal activities and supporting maritime research, the Indian Navy, she said, strengthens the nation’s vision of safe, prosperous and sustainable oceans.

She expressed confidence that the Navy would continue advancing indigenous technologies and significantly contribute to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, reiterated the Navy’s resolve to remain a “Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready” force capable of safeguarding India’s maritime interests “Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow.”

Recalling recent efforts to reconnect the country with its maritime legacy, the Admiral highlighted the commemorations at Sindhudurg and Puri and underscored the strategic and cultural significance of Kerala’s historic shores, long linked to global trade.

The triumphs of Travancore under Marthanda Varma and the maritime resistance led by the Kunjali Marakkars, Tripathi said, offer enduring lessons in resilience and foresight for the next generation.

Quoting historian and strategist Sardar KM Panikkar, Tripathi emphasised that building a great navy requires not only modern platforms but also a strong national maritime consciousness—particularly among young Indians who will shape the future.

The Op demo, Tripathi noted, provides citizens a glimpse into the discipline, precision and teamwork that define naval excellence, while inspiring pride and aspiration among the youth.

Photo credit – Sipra Das