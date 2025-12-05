BLOs in U’khand to reach out to every voter: Purushottam

Pre-SIR preparations begin in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 4 Dec: Acting on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the pre-Special Intensive Revision (pre-SIR) activities have begun in right earnest in Uttarakhand. In this phase, initial preparations for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be undertaken, while ensuring that electors do not face any inconvenience during the SIR process. The state administration is working on the “Reach Every Elector: Coordination and Communication” campaign to strengthen voter outreach.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr BVRC Purushottam on Thursday addressed the media where he shared that the Election Commission has previously conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise 11 times across the country in different years. He noted that the last SIR in Uttarakhand was carried out in 2003. He added that for the year 2025, the SIR process has been recently concluded in Bihar as the first phase and the SIR is underway in 12 other states as the second phase. The objective behind this entire exercise is to ensure that every eligible voter is included in the electoral roll.

Elaborating on the “Reach Every Elector: Coordination and Communication” campaign, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that during the pre-SIR phase, the names of voters up to the age of approximately 40 years, who were also listed in the 2003 electoral roll, will be directly mapped through the BLO app. For voters aged 40 years or above whose names do not appear in the 2003 roll, mapping will be done on the basis of the names of their parents or grandparents as progeny. He informed that the 2003 electoral roll can be accessed at www.ceo.uk.gov.in and www.voters.eci.gov.in

Purushottam appealed to all the recognised national political parties in the state to appoint their respective Booth Level Agents (BLAs), noting that only 4,155 BLAs have been appointed against a total of 11,733 booths so far.

He further stated that the District Magistrates (DMs), the EROs and the BLOs across all districts have been directed to ensure effective outreach among voters. A help desk is being set up at the district and ERO levels to facilitate easy assistance for electors.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Prakash Chandra and Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das were present on the occasion.