Doon Nagar Nigam intensifies crackdown on illegal hoardings

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 4 Dec: Acting on the 72-hour ultimatum issued by Dehradun’s Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal to the Land Section, a ground inspection of the ongoing drive to remove illegal hoardings and banners was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner reviewed unauthorised hoardings installed across major roads, crossings and commercial zones. She instructed the enforcement teams to immediately remove all illegal, unauthorised and unsafe structures while ensuring strict adherence to safety norms and traffic management during the operation.

She emphasised that illegal hoardings , which undermine the city’s aesthetics, would not be tolerated under any circumstances and directed that the number of teams be increased as required to ensure complete removal of unauthorised hoardings within the stipulated 72-hour period. She further instructed the Land Section to initiate challan proceedings against habitual offenders who repeatedly deface public spaces and to file lawsuits against them under provisions relating to public nuisance. The Municipal Corporation also ordered the use of public announcements in busy areas to inform citizens about the ongoing campaign.

Under this drive, four teams of the Dehradun Municipal Corporation ( Doon Nagar Nigam) carried out action from Clock Tower to Ballupur Chowk, as well as along Rajpur Road, EC Road, Parade Ground, Sahastradhara Road and Saharanpur Road up to ISBT. During the campaign, the teams removed 45 illegal hoardings , 735 banners, 65 calendars, 2,000 flags and 2,500 posters.

Bansal has directed the Land Section to continue the drive with equal effectiveness on the following day as well.