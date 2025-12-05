Elderly man run over by car, driver on the run

Garhwal Post Bureau

ROORKEE, 4 Dec: A tragic accident occurred in Roorkee, Haridwar district on Wednesday evening, where an elderly man was run over by a speeding Fortuner car . The senior citizen was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. The police have taken the body for post-mortem and are now searching for the car driver . The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

According to information, Dilawar (87), a resident of Imlikheda village in the Pirankaliyar police station area, had come to Roorkee for some work on Wednesday. Feeling tired, Dilawar was sitting on the roadside outside Roorkee’s Jama Masjid. At that moment, the driver of a white Fortuner car parked nearby switch started his car . After reversing, the driver failed to see the elderly man sitting on the road while driving forward, and the car drove straight over Dilawar. The accident caused a commotion at the scene. When the driver got out of the car , he found the severely injured elderly man trapped underneath the vehicle.

With the help of locals, the car occupants managed to pull the elderly man out and took him to the hospital. It is reported that the occupants of the car fled after dropping the elderly man at the hospital. Due to Dilawar’s critical condition, doctors at the hospital referred him to a higher centre, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The elderly man was identified through the Aadhaar card found in his pocket. Following this, his family was informed of the incident, and they reached the hospital immediately.