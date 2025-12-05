Volvo bus collides with sugarcane tractor, bus driver dies

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 4 Dec: A tragic accident occurred on the Dehradun-Haridwar Highway early Thursday morning when a Volvo bus collided with a tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane near Nunawala in Bhaniyawala. The incident took place around 5 am, resulting in the death of the bus driver , while the conductor sustained injuries and was admitted to Himalayan Hospital.

The private bus, carrying passengers from Delhi to Dehradun, went out of control and rammed into the stationary trolley. The impact was severe, leaving the driver trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Local police and an SDRF team rushed to the spot upon receiving information. With the assistance of SDRF personnel, the driver was extricated from the wreckage and taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The conductor, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment.

According to police reports, the collision occurred near Nunawala Gurudwara at around 5:55 am. The SDRF Corps Joly Grant team, led by Head Constable Robin Kumar, reached the site promptly to carry out rescue operations. The deceased was identified as Yogendra, aged 52, son of Omsharan, resident of Patla under Modinagar Police Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was initially rescued from the wreckage and sent to hospital in a 108 ambulance but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Outpost In-charge Naveen Dangwal confirmed that the accident took place when the bus, travelling towards Dehradun, collided with the tractor-trolley moving ahead of it near Nunawala Gurudwara. While the driver lost his life, the conductor, identified as Dilshan, aged 32, son of Insaf, resident of Arifpur under Babugarh Police Station in Hapur District, Uttar Pradesh, was injured and admitted to hospital. Fortunately, all passengers travelling in the bus escaped unharmed.