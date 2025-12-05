Dhaad team meets Agri Minister Joshi, submits plea for hike in Malta cultivation

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 4 Dec: A delegation of office bearers from Dhaad organisation met Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi at his camp office recently. The delegation submitted a detailed memorandum seeking greater promotion of Malta cultivation in the hill districts of the state, strengthening of marketing systems, and boosting Malta-based processing industries.

To ensure wider promotion of Malta, the delegation also requested the organisation of citrus fruit exhibitions and fairs. They proposed that citrus fruit fairs be held at Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali College of Horticulture (Bharsar) and Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Ranichauri, to provide farmers with technical knowledge and enhance outreach.

Taking the suggestions seriously, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi immediately directed the Director General of Agriculture via telephone to take necessary action. He stated that the State government is consistently working to promote horticulture and that an effective action plan for Malta production and marketing will be prepared soon. The Minister assured the delegation that the government will prioritise farmers’ interests while strengthening the management, processing, and marketing systems for Malta.

Members present during the meeting included Harshmani Byas, Vinay Anand Baudai, Ganesh Chandra Uniyal, Hari Shankar, and Tanmay Mamgai.