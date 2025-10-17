CM unfurls 215 ft high National Flag in Khatima

Garhwal Post Bureau

Khatima, 16 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a 215-foot-high National Flag at the Kanjabag Tiraaha in Khatima here today. The flag, installed at a cost of Rs 47.42 lakhs by the Small Irrigation Department under a Chief Minister’s announcement, was hoisted after the CM performed the due rituals, and cut the ribbon.

Addressing the gathering. Dhami stated that the National Flag is not merely a symbol but represents the unity, integrity, and valour of our nation. He said that the tall flag standing here would inspire every citizen with a feeling of patriotism.

On this occasion, the Minor Irrigation Department also organised a solar exhibition for the comprehensive publicity of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme. The farmers and the general public were given detailed information about the scheme by the Minor Irrigation Department.

Also present on the occasion were District Panchayat President Ajay Maurya, Mayor Vikas Sharma, Municipal Council Chairman Ramesh Chandra Joshi, Farzana Begum, Anil Kapoor Dabbu and Shankar Koranga, District President Kamal Jindal, former MLA Doctor Prem Singh Rana, Mohini Pokhariya, Kishan Singh (Kinna), District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadoria, SSP Manikant Mishra, Vice Chairman District Development Authority Jai Kishan, Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Upadhyay, Chief Medical Officer Dr KK Aggarwal, Executive Engineer Small Irrigation Department Sushil Kumar besides others.