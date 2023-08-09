CM’s Police medals announced for Independence Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Aug: Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has announced Police Medals to be given on the occasion of Independence Day-2023.

In a statement released today, Kumar announced that the police officers have been selected for various medals on the basis of their meritorious service.

The CM’s Meritorious Service Medal for Commendable Service has been announced for Chaman Kumar, HACP, District Dehradun. He is attached with the STF. The CM’s Meritorious Service Medal for Commendable Service for a Specific Task has been announced for Constable Dhirendra Singh Chauhan, who is posted in district Haridwar.

The Distinguished Service Medal for Meritorious Service (on service basis) has been announced for 8 police officials. They are DSP Chandan Singh Bisht (CID Sector, Dehradun); Matwar Singh, Assistant Commander, IRB II; Mahesh Singh Kuwarbi, Inspector (M) / Confidential Assistant, Police Headquarters; Pratap Singh, Commandant, IRB II; Naresh Chauhan, Inspector of Police, District Udham Singh Nagar; Rajendra Singh, Sub Inspector, District Dehradun; Mathura Prasad Nautiyal, Additional Sub Inspector, SDRF, and Manisha Negi, Chief Constable, Information, District Uttarkashi.

Meritorious service sign for special work was announced for three police officials, namely Arvind Bahuguna, Deputy Inspector of Police; Mahendra Negi, Head Constable, STF, and Rajendra Nath, Head Constable No. 268, SDRF.

Commendable Service Medal has been announced for 16 police officials. They are Surendra Singh Samant, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance; Om Prakash, Commandant Nayak, 40th Corps PAC; Kamala, Inspector (M)/ Section Officer, Police Headquarters; Vikas Bhardwaj, Inspector of Police, Cyber Police Station; Manmohan Singh, Commandant 31st Corps, PAC; Praveen Kumar, Sub Inspector, District Haridwar; Arvind Singh, Sub Inspector (M), Police Headquarters; Shweta Bhatt, Sub-Inspector NAPU Police Headquarters; Tribhuvan Singh, Additional Sub Inspector, Nainital District; Shamsher Ali, Assistant Sub Inspector (M), Garhwal Zone Office, Dehradun; Mahavir Singh Mehar, Head Constable; Dungar Singh, Leading Fireman, District Bageshwar; Hansraj Singh, Head Constable, Police Headquarters; Puran Singh, Head Constable 24 N.P., GRP; Kuldeep Singh, Head Constable, SDRF and Raghuveer Singh Constable Driver, Vigilance Establishment.