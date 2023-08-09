Minister Ganesh Joshi inspects damage caused by rain in Doon, provides aid to affected

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 8 Aug: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi inspected the damage caused due to heavy rains in Dehradun, last night, at Badrinath Colony, Patharia Peer, Canal Road, Rajeev Nagar Kandoli, Kathbangla, Karligad, Chamasari, DVC Colony, etc., in Mussoorie Assembly Constituency. He conducted an on the ground inspection of the damage caused by the rain.

The minister directed the officials to take immediate remedial action regarding the damage, as also preventive measures. He asked them to have security walls built wherever required.

The minister also distributed compensation amounts for the damage caused by the rain late last night to 9 people – Vikram Shankar, Ramvati, Narayan Singh Thapa, Mahavir Singh, Rajendra Prasad, Amitabh, Rajendra Sajwan, Mahvir Singh and Rajendra Prasad – on the spot amounting to Rs 5,000, each. The minister said that all possible help will be provided to the affected by the state government.

On this occasion, officers of the Irrigation Department along with Sub-Divisional Magistrate Naresh Chandra Durgapal were present.