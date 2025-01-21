Colours of Uttarakhand sets stage for 38th National Games Celebration

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Jan: The vibrant spirit of Uttarakhand came alive on Sunday at the ‘Colours of Uttarakhand’ event, a grand curtain-raiser for the 38th edition of the National Games, set to take place from 28 January to 14 February. Held at the Parade Ground, here, the event celebrated the perfect blend of sports, culture, and heritage, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees.

The evening commenced with the energetic engagement of the crowd with Mauli, the official mascot of the National Games. Named after the Himalayan Monal, the state bird of Uttarakhand, Mauli embodies the natural beauty and vibrant energy of the State, captivating the audience with its charm and significance.

Following this, a power-packed performance by the Himnaad Band set the stage ablaze. Traditional folk-dance performances by local artists brought Uttarakhand’s rich cultural heritage to life. Adding to the charm, Shiwani Bhagwat mesmerised the audience with her splendid performance.

A major highlight of the event was the Sports Fashion Show, with models walking the ramp in athletic tracks, showcasing a unique fusion of sportsmanship and fashion. This segment offered a refreshing experience to the audience and heightened the excitement for the upcoming Games.

On this occasion, Sports Minister Rekha Arya, said, “In view of the 38th National Games, cultural programmes are being organised across the state, and as part of this, “Colours of Uttarakhand” programme has been held in Dehradun. Through this, Uttarakhand’s culture and traditions are being showcased, and public participation in the grand event of the National Games is being ensured. I invite the people of the state to become part of this grand celebration of sports and witness this historic moment.”

This year’s National Games also mark a monumental occasion, i.e., the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand’s statehood. The Colours of Uttarakhand event celebrated this milestone by highlighting the state’s journey of progress and its unique cultural identity.

As Uttarakhand prepares to host 38th National Games, this celebration heralds a promising start to the National Games, uniting sports enthusiasts and cultural aficionados from across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games 2025 on 28 January.