National Games will augment sports infrastructure in U’khand: Dhami

Sports Academy to manage Sports Infrastructure facilities in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jan: After the extensive expansion of infrastructure facilities for the 38th National Games, work has now started on the long-term use of the recently developed sports infrastructure in the state. Wherever infrastructure is being prepared by increasing sports facilities, a proposal is being prepared to open sports academies there. The officials claim that this would ensure that sports activities continue to be conducted effectively even after the National Games. The proposal for sports academies has been included in the draft of the legacy policy being prepared by the Sports Department. Officials stated that the draft legacy policy would soon be sent to the government for approval.

Commenting on the development and on the National Games being hosted by Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that with the organisation of the National Games in the state, sports infrastructure facilities have expanded on a large scale in Uttarakhand. He also noted that importantly, the sports facilities are increasing not just at one place, but at various locations across the state. This is a significant step for the sports development of Uttarakhand. The CM asserted that it would be ensured that players continue to benefit from the sports infrastructure facilities.

It may be recalled that, these days, infrastructure is being developed on a large scale for sports in Uttarakhand. State-of-the-art equipment has been ordered from both domestic and international sources. The Sports department claims that the sports equipment procured are of international standards. Keeping this in view, it has also been considered how the infrastructure facilities would be operated after the National Games. There are examples of many places in the country, including Ranchi, where infrastructure could not be used properly after the National Games were over. As a result, expensive equipment got damaged due to lack of maintenance and the infrastructure could not prove to be useful.

The officials claim that Uttarakhand has learnt lessons from the experiences of other states. Amidst the preparations for the National Games, work is also progressing rapidly on the draft of the legacy policy. According to Special Principal Secretary, Sports, Amit Sinha, a draft of the legacy policy is being prepared to ensure that players from the state continue to benefit from sports infrastructure facilities for a long time. The effort is to prepare it as soon as possible and get it approved.

Sports infrastructure facilities have increased extensively in many cities, including Maharana Pratap Sports Stadium and College in Dehradun and in Khatima, Haridwar, and Haldwani. After the National Games, a sports academy is being considered necessary to take care of the infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment at these places. Once the sports academy is operational, facilities for training in respective sports would also be available for players. The department will need human resources related to training and management to run the sports academy and, for this, provisions are being made in the draft legacy policy.