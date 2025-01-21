Sports officials report live from Ground Zero to Minister Rekha Arya

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Jan: In preparation for the 38th National Games, Sports Minister Rekha Arya conducted a live reporting session with all district sports officers on Monday. The district sports officers participated in the video conference, connecting live from the event locations.

Following the review meeting at the Sports Secretariat in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Minister Rekha Arya stated that the venue managers have arrived at all the district event locations. The process of handing over the venues to the managers has largely been completed, and the remaining handovers will be finished by the evening of 22 January. The Sports Minister explained that the venue managers will take care of the final beautification and finishing touches at the event sites.

During the meeting, Minister Arya also instructed all agencies concerned that, despite the work being completed, their Junior Engineers (JEs) and Assistant Engineers (AEs) must remain at the venues until the games conclude so that they can assist whenever needed.

Special Secretary, Sports, Amit Sinha, Sports Director Prashant Arya, Deputy Director Shakti Singh, and other officials and management teams were present at the meeting.

It came to light during the meeting that construction-related equipment and materials were still present inside some of the stadiums. Minister Rekha Arya instructed the officials from the water supply corporation and other agencies to immediately deep clean and vacate these spaces. When the officials mentioned that the work would be completed in one or two days, she firmly told them, “Don’t give me days; tell me hours. How soon will this be completed?”