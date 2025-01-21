Moving Forward

Announcements have been made periodically about implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his colleagues ever since taking power. After its formulation by a committee and clearance by constitutional authorities, the rules and procedures have been finalised, and officials are being trained to implement them. It is being posited as a major reform that will bring justice to various sections of society. Other states are expected to follow in Uttarakhand’s footsteps once its practicability is established. In the meanwhile, the people still await its enforcement.

In theory, of course, it is very much desirable that there should be a uniform civil code for all citizens, just as criminal laws are uniformly enforced. However, the very fact that the Scheduled Tribes, for instance, have been kept out of the proposed UCC, shows the constraints that exist historically and socially, which are difficult to overcome. At the same time, the directive principles of the constitution require that an effort be made to bring about uniformity. As such, the present reform should be considered a first step, and any future adoption by other states should be based on the Uttarakhand experience.

What matters is the sincerity with which the UCC is being introduced. It should not be, as is suspected by some, that it is just a means to target a particular community. There is no doubt that some of the provisions are desperately needed, as for years certain practices have been entirely unacceptable in the present-day context. There should be the required sensitivity in introducing the laws so that the benefits accrue to those for whom they are meant and not just end up being an aggravation for others. It would be wise to avoid any jingoistic celebration when the UCC does come into force, because that would expose why many have supported it in the first place. That the government has taken its time is an indication that its intent is serious and sincere. Things may well be taking a turn for the better, but only time will tell.